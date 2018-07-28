Katie Taylor defends her world titles with third round stoppage of American Kimberly Connor

On a night when she had much to lose and little to gain, Katie Taylor demonstrated that she is the consummate pro by dispatching 37-year-old mother of three Kimberly Connor early in the third round to retain her WBA and IBF lightweight titles in London’s O2 Arena.

And Taylor is already looking forward to her next challenge against American Cindy Serraro in Chicago on October 6. “It’s always nice to get the knockout,” said Taylor. “I was important that I stamped my authority early on. I though she looked a bit nervous at the press conference and Ross (Enamait) told me to be aggressive from the start.”

Taylor’s was given an enthusiastic reception by the sell-out crowd of 20,000 and added “I am building a big fan base in the UK. It’s obviously been a perfect start. I love boxing on these big bills.”

The Bray boxer is now based primarily in Connecticut and is estranged from her father Pete. However, last month’s tragic shooting incident in Bray Boxing Club must have had some impact on her preparations.

Essentially, this was a bloodless victory for Taylor against a part-time boxer who really wasn’t in the same league as the Bray pugilist, even if she was listed at number two in the world by the IBF organisation.

At face value the decision of their management team Matchroom to announce details of her first professional fight in the Windy City two weeks before her clash against Connor smacked of over confidence and wouldn’t have sat well with Katie herself.

But the reality was that barring an upset of gigantic proportions, Taylor was always going to win tonight. Aside from the fact that Connor’s best days are behind her, she holds down a full-time job in Arkansas Water Company in Little Rock and cares for her three children, Mackenzie (10) and twins boys Cash and Cage who were born in 2015.

This was her first fight in a year; she beat fellow American Jasmine Clarkeson on points in Brooklyn last summer. Three weeks later Clarkeson lasted three rounds against Taylor on the latter’s US debut in the Brooklyn Center. This is Katie’s first win inside the distance since that fight which was exactly 12 months ago.

Connor also lost to another of Taylor’s opponents Victoria Noelia Bustos in March 2017 when the IBF lightweight title was up for grabs. The Argentinian surrendered that belt to Taylor when they fought a memorable ten round contest in Brooklyn in April.

So the odds were stacked against the Texas born pugilist who still picked up the biggest pay cheque of her career — an estimated $10,000 dollars — which is less than tenth of what Taylor earned for her night’s work.

Six years after she secured her Olympic gold medal in 2012 and just three miles away from where it all happened in the ExCel Centre in 2012, Taylor returned to London’s O2 Arena for the first time since her third professional fight in April of last year.

Connor looked composed during the formalities and immediately took the centre of the ring. but Taylor found her range in the first minute with stinging shots to her opponet’s head and body.

Meanwhile, Dubliner Craig O’Brien endured a torrid night, knocked out by Anthony Fowler in the sixth round.

Online Editors