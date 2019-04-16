Katie Taylor confirmed for biggest fight of pro career while Dennis Hogan lodges complaint after controversial defeat

Hogan’s manager Paul Keegan has confirmed that he has sent a letter to the World Boxing Organisation 'disputing' the official outcome of the contest which the Kilcullen-born, Brisbane based fighter lost on a majority 2-0 decision.

Virtually every independent observer felt the 34-year underdog had done enough to wrestle the WBO super welterweight belt from the unbeaten champion Jaime Munguia, but the judges saw the contest differently.

While one scored it a 114-114 draw, two others sided with the local hero 116-112, 115-113, much to the disgust of the Hogan camp.

There is no prospect of the WBO overturning the result but it is within their remit to order a rematch.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight in Monterrey on Saturday night the Munguia camp did offer Hogan a rematch in Brisbane, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep to their promise - unless they are forced to do so by the WBO.

What has distinguished this decision from other controversial outcomes is the level of criticism which it has generated in the US boxing media. The result has been portrayed as another example of how the odds are unfairly stacked against an underdog getting a verdict in a world championship fight, even when he has clearly won the bout.

In these circumstances it will be difficult for the WBO to ignore the request for a rematch from the Hogan camp, though Munguia could side-step the issue by voluntarily relinquishing the belt and making his expected move into the middleweight division.

However, this outcome would be no immediate benefit to Hogan unless the WBO nominate him as the number one challenger, which would guarantee him an immediate shot at winning the belt.

Meanwhile, as expected, the Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon lightweight reunification fight has been formally confirmed for June 1 in the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Persoon finally signed the contract for the showdown on Monday, clearing the way for the official announcement.

Taylor currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO versions of the lightweight belt while Persoon is the long-time WBC lightweight champion, though she has only fought once outside her native Belgium. The winner will be undisputed lightweight champion and will also collect the Ring magazine belt. This is the first time this title has been on the line at lightweight in women’s boxing.

The contest is on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s World heavyweight title defence against Jarrell Miller. It will be the third time that Taylor has boxed on the same bill as her fellow London 2012 Olympic gold medal winner Joshua.

Meanwhile, an official an official ticket and travel package is available for fans who are interested in travelling to the Big Apple for the fight with prices starting at €1,095. Details available at www.sportsworld.co.uk

Online Editors