Katie Taylor claims top spot in ESPN pound-for-pound ranking after latest victory

Katie Taylor prior to her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO female lightweight title fight against Natasha Jonas at the Manchester Arena. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

KATIE Taylor is now rated the best pound-for pound female fighter in the world in the three organisations which compile ranking lists.

Ring Magazine and the BoxRec website have consistently ranked the undefeated Taylor at number one.

However, in the ESPN rating two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields, who is now a two-division undisputed professional champion, leapfrogged past Taylor after being crowned the undisputed light middleweight champion in March.

In 2019 she became the undisputed middleweight champion and she is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed champion in two different divisions in modern times.

However, Taylor unanimous points win over former amateur rival Natasha Jonas in Manchester two weeks ago was enough to convince a majority of the ESPN jury to give her the nod for the number one slot.

Essentially, the decision Is strongly influenced by the quality of opponents Taylor has faced compared to Shields. Interestingly Taylor has beaten the fourth and fifth-placed fighters in the list, Delfine Persoon and Jessica McCaskill.

She has yet to face Amanda Serrano, who is ranked third best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, but the showdown is likely to take place in the spring of next year.