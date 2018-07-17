KATIE Taylor, who defends her two world titles in London on Saturday week, has already been pencilled in for her next mega fight in the USA.

Katie Taylor booked in for third US fight after being added to Matchroom card in Chicago

Matchroom has confirmed that the 2012 Olympic gold medallist will defend her WBA and IBF lightweight titles in Chicago on October 6 against Puerto Rican-born Cindy Serrano, the current WBO World featherweight champion.

Of course, the contest hinges on Taylor beating American Kimberly Connor in the Wembley Arena on the weekend after next. But she will start that contest as the overwhelming favourite.

The October Chicago show is the first which Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation are staging in the US in partnership with their new media partners DAZN, who will be streaming the fight live to its customers worldwide.

Interestingly, 36-year-old Serraro is an older sister of Amanda Serraro, the only female boxer to win world titles at five different weights and a likely future opponent for Taylor.

Cindy will be moving up two weight divisions to challenge the Bray pugilist, who is unbeaten in her nine professional fights.

She will be the most experienced fighter that Taylor has faced with 35 professional fights on her CV, 27 of which she has won.

This will be Katie's third fight in the US. She has already boxed twice in Brooklyn – which is now the adopted home of the Serrano sisters.

Online Editors