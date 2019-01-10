Katie Taylor achieves another big breakthrough after being named best pound for pound female boxer in the world

BoxRec, the sports official record keeper, has just installed the Bray pugilist as the best pound for pound female professional boxer in the world.

Throughout most of her amateur career, she was rated the number one lightweight in the world, but this is the first time she has achieved the honour at professional level – and not just in her specialist weight division but across the board.

Taylor was awarded 38 points by the prestigious website, which records the results of all professional fights throughout the world, leaving her comfortably clear of all her rivals.

Her lightweight rival Delfine Persoon, who is the reigning WBC title holder in the 135lb division, is in second place while Amanda Serrano, who bids for her seventh world title in New York on Saturday week and is likely to fight Taylor in the autumn, is back in 21st position.

Taylor is currently at home in Bray on her Christmas break but will shortly be returning to her training base in Vernon, Connecticut ahead of her next fight scheduled for Philadelphia on March 16th, against a yet to be named opponent.

Online Editors