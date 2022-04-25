‘Katie is a more well-rounded fighter’ – Hall of Fame boxers back Taylor to remain unbeaten at the Garden

Two Hall of Fame boxers have backed Katie Taylor to beat Amanda Serrano in their world lightweight championship showdown in Madison Square Garden at the weekend.

Deirdre Gogarty, Ireland’s first professional world champion and British trail blazer Jane Couch both believe that Taylor can keep her unbeaten professional record and successfully defend her undisputed status for the sixth time.

“I just believe Katie is a more well-rounded fighter,” suggests Gogarty who now lives in the US. “She is better on her feet, and I just think that technically she has more ability. But it will be a battle.”

“Serrano is going to have to come at her very aggressively and I imagine what she will try to do is put Katie off her game. But that will play right into Katie’s hands.

“She boxes very well against aggressive opponents, I think she will win on points,” said Gogarty who was Katie Taylor’s inspiration when she began her career in her native Bray.

A 12-year-old Katie wrote a letter to Gogarty expressing admiration for what she was doing to promote boxing and lamenting the fact she was not allowed box officially at the time.

Later she visited Gogarty together with her father Pete when Deirdre was back in Ireland on a holiday.

“We talked about women’s boxing. She had the same problems as I had when I was growing up Ireland; trying to get fights.

“I just told her to keep at it if she loved it. Eventually her skills were going to be recognised.

“I said somebody would give her an opportunity so long as she was technically sound. I believed they could not deny her the chance once they got to see her perform.

“I have watched most of her pro fights on TV. She is a very good fighter, a natural.”

Jane Couch too believes that Taylor will have too much strength for Serrano who has fought twice as many times as a professional as Taylor with just one defeat early in her career. “Serrano is a more natural at a lighter weight,” she suggested.

In 2015 Gogarty was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A year later she was joined by Jane Couch.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s night fight Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be inducted in future years for their historic role in becoming the first female fighters to top the bill at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.