Joshua determined to enjoy spotlight against unbeaten foe

Anthony Joshua will be in the fight of his life tonight under the stars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has taken a cartoon suit, the testimony of survivors and a lonely ring slowly being erected in the middle of 70,000 seats to show people just how serious this fight is. It is not a “warm-up” for a fight with Tyson Fury and it is certainly not a mismatch.

Oleksandr Usyk with his bag of tricks, manic eyes, odd socks and crazy outfits, has tried to play the joker, but the fun-suit has started to look like uncomfortable camouflage for the fighting man underneath. On Thursday, they eyed each other up close and very personal; there was no drama, just tiny signs that the comic act from the unbeaten Ukrainian boxer had worn a bit thin and that Joshua had seen through the cracks. “He likes to play the joker,” said Joshua. “He’s not a joker.”

Usyk is unbeaten in 18 fights, he won and unified the four cruiserweight belts with wins in the backyards of fighters and he has a gold medal from the London Olympics. He is smaller than Joshua, but then just about everybody is smaller than Joshua.

Usyk is tremendous at making his opponents forget about his boxing skills and concentrate on his eccentricities. In 2018, Tony Bellew tried to unsettle the towering Ukrainian, but failed before their bout; in the fight, Usyk exhausted Bellew before the end in round eight.

“He dictates the pace with his feet,” Bellew said, still a bit confused by the memory. “I was leading on the scorecards, but I was mentally exhausted. I knew I was in trouble at the end of the seventh.” Bellew has talked to Joshua; Bellew believes that Joshua is simply too big and, importantly, too fast.

On Thursday, Joshua took up residency in the late afternoon sun on the seats of a box high above the converted pitch. “I did the walk, to visualise the walk on the night. The visualisation helped me. I have been in so many big fights (this is his fifth in a stadium with 65,000+ fans) and I never get the chance to really enjoy it – I will enjoy this one.”

No amount of pre-fight rituals will really help once the bell sounds and the roar of the adoring greets the first punches. Joshua has been told a zillion things to do and not to do; the onus is very much on his style and tactics on the night. It is, after all, the Joshua show.

However, it is a heavy burden that ignores Usyk’s own chameleon tendencies, his brilliance at deciding a game plan and sticking with it. In addition, all casual talk of Joshua’s power tends to ignore the simple fact that Usyk has not come to London to be a sacrifice. They are big men and anything – obviously – could happen, but for a heavy stoppage, Joshua will need to be smart and Usyk will need to be a proper fool.