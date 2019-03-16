Jono Carroll's brave world title bid falls short as Irishman loses to Tevin Farmer

Jono Carroll's brave bid to land the IBF world super featherweight title in Philadelphia has fallen short with the defending title holder and home town fighter Tevin Farmer retaining the belt on a unanimous points decision.

After a terrific contest, the accuracy of Farmer's punching proved decisive in the judges' eyes who heavily favoured the reigning champion on a 117-111 x 2 and a 117-100 scorecard.

While Carroll could not complain about the actual outcome, the scoring did scant justice to the Finglas man.

The challenger began in confident style but Farmer's ability to finish rounds with a flurry of punches was particularly noticeably and probably significant.

The Finglas man had to have running repairs done to a cut eyebrow throughout but it certainly didn't deter him landing a barrage of punches.

Even though he claimed afterwards that he always felt he was in control, Tevin upped the ante particularly in the championship rounds and ultimately deserved to get the nod.

But Carroll's all-action style certainly caught the eye and he will surely get more chances to land that elusive world title during his career.

Online Editors