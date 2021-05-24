Joint Oireachtas committee seek to interview IABA leaders on wide range of governance issues

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association are to be invited to appear before a top level Dáil committee.

The Joint Oireachtas committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media want to interview the IABA leadership on a wide range of governance issues.

Longford-based Fine Gael senator Micheál Carrigy confirmed that he had proposed the invitation be sent to the IABA.

Committee members meet tomorrow to schedule a date for the hearing which could be held prior to the Dáil recess and the rescheduled Olympic Games.

The IABA has been beset by a series of controversies stretching back to their last appearance before the Dáil committee in October 2015 following the departure of the former Head Coach of the Association’s High-Performance Unit Billy Walsh.

One of the biggest sources of conflict within the organisation is the composition of the Board of Directors.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown the board has been beset by a series of bitter rows on a range of issues including a contract extension for the current High Performance Director Bernard Dunne, the term of office of the Board chairman and investigations of alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations in a number of high profile boxing clubs.

The Board is effectively split between the chairman, two nominated directors and the Ulster Council representatives on one side, and the Leinster, Connacht and Munster Councils representatives on the other side.

The President of the IABA Dominic O’Rourke has not consistently voted with one bloc.

There is also an ongoing wrangle over the failure to proceed with the election of two new directors which was approved at the IABA AGM in late 2019 in Belmullet. Even though four candidates have been nominated the election was not taken place.

In response to a query about the delay in the election, Fergal Carruth, chief executive of the IABA said: "The appointment of the additional members to the Board of Directors has been delayed given the significant impact of Covid on the sport.

“The appointments are a matter for the Board, in particular the HR and Nominations Committee who are tasked with identifying candidates with the requisite skills considering the skill base of the current Board members. This matter has been dealt with at recently board meetings and we would expect it to be resolved shortly.

“There has been significant progress made in the administration and governance of the IABA in recent years.

“I acknowledge that challenges do remain, but I assure you that we are at all times motivated by the desire to see the on-going development of success of Irish boxing,” said Carruth.

Boxing has been Ireland’s stand-out Olympic sporting 16 medals at the Games since 1952. But for the second Olympics in a row it may be overshadowed by rowing if the rescheduled Games go ahead in July.

Notwithstanding the catastrophic impact the Covid-19 lockdowns have had on the sport since March of last year, the implementation of the key objectives set out in the organisation’s own 2017-2020 Strategic Plan ‘Boxing Clever’ is likely to be scrutinised by members of the Oireachtas when the hearing takes place.

The four key overall aims of the plan were: 1) increase participation by 15%; 2) establish robust corporate governance systems at all levels; 3) increase own income streams and diversify to 25% of overall income by 2020; 4) top five in world rankings and two three countries of boxers qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Ireland has one boxer Brendan Irvine officially qualified for Tokyo with Kurt Walker also certain to go.

The final qualifying tournament is scheduled for Paris next month where Ireland could in theory get seven more boxers through but realistically, they will be doing well to secure another four slots and they certainly won’t be among the top three countries of boxers qualified for Tokyo.