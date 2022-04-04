John McNally, Ireland’s first-ever Olympic boxing medal winner, passes away

The death has occurred of Ireland’s first Olympic boxing medallist John McNally. He was 89.

The Belfast native was only 19 when won the silver medal in the bantamweight division at the 1952 Games in Helsinki.

He lost the final on a controversial split decision to the local favourite Pentti Hamalainen, the only Finnish boxer to contest a final.

A year later he won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Warsaw.

His journey to Helsinki began as a 12-year-old when he joined the Immaculata Boxing Club in West Belfast. There was no collective training in those days and McNally worked full-time of an apprentice motor mechanic until the day before he travelled to the Finish capital for the 1952 Games.

He befriended two members of the American boxing teamm ‘Chuck’ Adkins and future world professional heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, who won the gold medals in the middle and light welterweight divisions in Helsinki.

They helped him recover after he suffered rope burns to his back during his semi-final win over a Korean fighter.

Most observers believed the Belfast fighter had done enough to win the final but the other two ringside officials opted for the Finnish bantamweight.

“The result didn’t bother me, it bothered other people,” he recalled decades later.

Local politics impinged on his homecoming in Belfast. At a civic reception the High Sheriff of Belfast refused to join him on stage until he removed his Irish team blazer which had a tricolour emblem on it.

“My trainer didn’t want a confrontation and I was so naïve that I took it off. I’d never do it again,” he recalled in ‘Punching Above their Weight The Irish Olympic Boxing Story’.

He turned professional in 1954 but he didn’t enjoy his time as a paid boxer. “I hated every minute of it because of the gangsters who hung around the sport. All they wanted was money.”

John McNally went to have a successful career as a professional musician with the folk group ‘The Freemen’.

The esteem with which he was held in his native Belfast was underlined in 2013 when his Olympic medal was stolen. Following a public appeal, it was handed in to the UTV offices in the city.

John McNally’s silver was the first of 18 medals that Irish boxers have gone on to win in the Olympic Games, more than half of the country’s total of 35.