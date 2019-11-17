John Joe Nevin wins WBA Super Featherweight International title with unanimous points victory over Freddy Fonseca

Seven years after losing the Olympic final to Luke Campbell in London, Nevin was back in the English capital where he captured the WBA international super featherweight title.

His unanimous points win over 27-year-old Freddy Fonseca who had a 27-4-0 record going into this battle of the southpaws will propel him into the world's top 15.

Fonseca was felled in the second round by a delightful left-right combination from the Mullingar fighter.

Nevin's counter punching was exemplary in the first four rounds against an opponent who had only been stopped once.

Nevin was less dominant in the second half of the ten rounder as he tired. Knowing that he needed a knockout, Foncesa became more aggressive.

But all three judges scored the contest in favour of Nevin (99-90, 97-92, 97-92) to enable him go 14-0 in his slow-burning pro career. Perhaps it will now finally take off.

John Joe Nevin celebrates winning the WBA World International Feather Title Fight at York Hall, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 16, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, 20 year old Paddy Donovan, who is coached by former World middleweight champion Andy Lee, has won his second pro fight.

In a welterweight contest the talented Limerick fighter won all six rounds as he accounted for 23 year old Danny Mendoza who was born in Nicaragua but he is now based in Spain.

Donovan is due to fight again on the undercard of a Michael Conlan show in Madison Square Garden in New York on St Patrick's night next year.

Boxing's Voluntary Anti Drug Agency (VADA) has announced that two weight World champion Katie Taylor and her Greek opponent Christina Linardatou passed all their drug tests undertaken before and after their recent clash in Manchester.

It was the first time that a women's fight had been subjected to full VADA testing.

