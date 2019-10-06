JOE WARD's professional boxing debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York has turned into a nightmare.

Joe Ward suffers shock defeat in pro debut at Madison Square Garden after retiring with serious knee injury

Ireland's most decorated amateur boxer suffered a serious injury to his left knee when he took an awkward step back in the second round of his pro debut against Marco Delgado. As he was unable to continue the referee awarded the fight to his opponent on a technical knockout.

The Moate southpaw took the step backward while trying to avoid a punch from Delgado.

It is a devastating blow to Ward and his New York based backers, though it will prompt further scrutiny of his decision to turn professional less than a year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics where he would have been a favourite to lift a medal in the light heavyweight class.

In a macabre coincidence it is the second time in his career it is the second time that Ward has suffered a freak knee injury while boxing.

At the 2013 European amateur Championships in Minsk, Belarus Ward was in control of a last 16 fight when forced to retire after a clash of knee with his opponent 20 seconds from the end of the contest. He suffered a dislocated knee cap in that incident.

Initial reports suggest that he suffered a more serious injury in Madison Square Garden.

