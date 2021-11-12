Joe Ward chalks up fifth successive professional victory with points win over Leandro Silva in Long Island

Ireland’s Joe Ward has chalked up his fifth win on the spin in pro boxing.

The 28-year-old light heavyweight overwhelmed Brazilian Leandro Silva in a six round contest last night in Long Island, New York last night.

The former standout Irish amateur star won all six rounds against Silva who formerly competed in MMA.

It is Ward’s third win this year as he continues his professional apprenticeship under the watchful eye of trainer Jimmy Payne.

Silva maintained his record of never being stopped. Though he proved durable and resilient he was no match for the southpaw from Moate, who won ever round on his way to a 60-54 success.

After enduring a freak loss in his first professional fight – he was forced to quit when he suffered a dislocated kneecap - Ward has now started to build momentum ahead of facing more accomplished opponents in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of tomorrow morning (Saturday) Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh has a chance to make history by becoming the first Irish female to win a mixed martial arts world professional title.

The 35-year-old former Irish international boxer challenges Cris Cyborg for the featherweight world title at Bellator 271 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The Brazilian is one of the best-known figures in martial arts worldwide and has been linked with a possible switch to professional boxing and a money-spinning showdown against Ireland’s undefeated lightweight world champion Katie Taylor.

Kavanagh and Taylor boxed on the same Irish team before the Drimnagh fighter switched to martial arts. This is Cyborg’s third defence of the featherweight belt since switching to Bellator from UFC two years ago.

Kavanagh is coached by John Kavanagh – they are not related - who trained Conor McGregor. She has a professional record of 7-4 but Cyborg is 24-2 and held titles in Invicta, Strikeforce, the UFC and now Bellator.

“I went to John (Kavanagh’s) gym, my mate was talking me up, saying I could hit hard. I was in the background with my head down. That’s what John said he loved about me. He gave me classes to do, and I done them.

“I got onto the pro team. John’s been very good to me. He’s looked after me, took me under his wing and told me I could be a star here. Now, the world’s at my feet.

“Never give up on our dream. This is where it’s taken me, to Miami to fight the best in the world. If I win this belt it’s going to be some story and I can do it. Definitely,” Kavanagh told the BBC.