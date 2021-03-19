Joe Ward avenges only pro defeat with unanimous points win over Marco Delgado

Joe Ward in action during his victory over Marco Delgado in Puerto Rico

Ireland’s Joe Ward has avenged his only professional loss securing a unanimous points win over Californian native Marco Delgado in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

In October 2019, the three-time European amateur champion endured a shock reversal on his professional debut in Madison Square Garden, New York when he suffered a dislocated kneecap which led to a technical knockout victory for Delgado.

Ward, who won two low key fights in Mexico on his return to the ring late last year following surgery, dominated a scrappy six-round contest in the light heavyweight division.

All three judges scored the fight 60-54 in favour of the Moate southpaw to give him a shut-out win and move his professional record to 3-1.

It was only Delgado’s second loss as a professional in four years. Prior to this rematch he had won all but one of his eight fights.

Ward is now trained by former two-division world champion Joey Gamache from Maine, USA, and Ireland’s Jimmy Payne. He will now be aiming to build his profile in the United States during the remainder of 2021.

He looks noticeably more gaunt in appearance than during his sparkling amateur career when as well as winning three European titles he also was the only Irish male boxer to win three medals – two silver and a bronze – at world championship level.

