| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jason Quigley’s first brush with real stardom when he takes on Demetrius Andrade

El Animal’ has bounced back up off canvas to follow in footsteps of his coach Andy Lee

Jason Quigley. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Demetrius Andrade. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Expand

Close

Jason Quigley. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jason Quigley. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Demetrius Andrade. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Demetrius Andrade. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

/

Jason Quigley. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Jason Quigley first heard of Demetrius Andrade 14 years ago when he won a gold medal at the 2007 World amateur boxing championships in Chicago.

On Friday night Quigley challenges the southpaw from Rhode Island for the WBO world middleweight title in the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire. It is the same belt his coach Andy Lee won in sensational fashion in 2016 when he stopped red-hot favourite Matvey Korobov in Las Vegas.

Most Watched

Privacy