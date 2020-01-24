Jason Quigley's comeback gathers momentum with second knockout win in seven weeks

Jason Quigley has won his second comeback fight since his only career loss. The Donegal middleweight stopped Mexican Fernando Marin in the third round of a scheduled 10 round non-title contest in California.

It's Quigley's second win in the space of seven weeks and improves his pro record to 18-1 with all but four of his victories coming via knock-out.

Now trained by former World middleweight champion Andy Lee, the 28-year old Donegal fighter is now set his sights on a fight on the east coast of the United States.

His last two contests have taken place in The Hangar, Cosa Mesa in California.

A delighted Quigley said it was the first time in a long time he enjoyed a fight.

"It's the first time I controlled my emotions. I let my shots go and did what I do best. He's (Marin) got one hard head. I'm surprised it wasn't stopped earlier.

"I wasted too much energy trying to get him out in the second round. He was stunned a few times, but didn't go down. Eventually he did in the third. Performance-wise I'm very happy. I want to push on now. This keeps the momentum going,

"I had a great chat with Eric Gomez (from his promotion company Golden Boy) after the fight and I want to thank them for standing by me. I know people have been doubting me and I doubted myself at times. I went downhill in terms of the boxing world. It took a lot of change and a lot of people that I love standing by me," said Quigley.

Andy Lee said Quigley had shown huge improvement from his last fight in December.

"He's starting to show little bits of what we can do. I'm happy with it. He's still only showing glimpses of what he is doing in the gym. I've asked Golden Boy to get Jason to the east coast (of the USA). He's an Irish fighter and that's where he needs to be," said Lee.

Online Editors