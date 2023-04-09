Jason Quigley to headline Madison Square Garden in June

JUST a week after making a successful comeback following a 16-month lay-off, Jason Quigley has secured a potentially career-changing fight in the United States.

The Donegal boxer will headline the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on June 24 when he faces unbeaten American Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight contest.

Even though there are no belts on offer the winner is virtually guaranteed a shot at a world title.

The 32-year-old Irish challenger will be a massive underdog in the contest against the unbeaten Brooklyn fighter who has an impressive professional record of 20-0. And all but four of those wins were achieved inside the distance.

The fight will be streamed live by DAZN and Quigley – who has a 20-2 professional record - is guaranteed a significant purse. The contest gives him a final chance to make the breakthrough into the mega league of super middleweight boxing.

This will be Quigley’s first time to fight in New York and he is looking forward to the challenge.

“This fight is massive for me. I need to get in there now, put in a great performance and come away victorious. That’ll put me right in line for a world title shot and put me right in line for the biggest names in the super-middleweight division.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic professional boxing venues in the world. The best of the best, the cream of the crop have fought there.

“It’s exciting and a great honour to fight there, but at the end of the day it’s just another venue and there is business to take care of.”

Quigley, who is trained by former world champion Andy Lee, has stepped up to super-middleweight and sees this bout as a chance to catapult himself back into the world mix.

“I feel good and I feel strong at super-middleweight. I’m very excited for the opportunities that this fight could bring me. I’m grateful to Matchroom Boxing and DAZN for giving me this opportunity. It’s exciting times and the perfect fight on the perfect stage after a solid ten rounds in Dublin.”

Even though Berlanga is fighting in his home city Quigley anticipates that the Irish population in the Big Apple will come out to support him.

“We all know how passionate the Irish are in New York and I know they’ll come out in big numbers to support me again.

“It’s great to be back in the mix on the biggest stage of boxing. The cream rises to these occasions and it’s time for me to do that.

“It couldn’t come at a better time. I had a fantastic training camp ahead of my last fight and got a good, solid ten rounds under my belt. I felt controlled and comfortable working on everything that we’ve been doing in the gym. It’s all about getting in there and doing it again.”