Jason Quigley to headline Madison Square Garden in June

Sean McGoldrick

JUST a week after making a successful comeback following a 16-month lay-off, Jason Quigley has secured a potentially career-changing fight in the United States.

The Donegal boxer will headline the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on June 24 when he faces unbeaten American Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight contest.

