Jason Quigley to face Mexican opponent in California

Jason Quigley's opponent for his second fight in seven weeks has been named as Mexican Oscar Cortes, who has won 25 of his 32 professional bouts.

The Donegal middleweight tops the bill in a 10- round middleweight contest in The Hangar at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California, next Thursday night (January 23).

At the same venue on December 5 Quigley, who was returning to the ring after suffering his first career loss, stopped Abraham Cordero in the third round.

"I want to build momentum. I fought at the start of December and got a good win and now I'm straight back in. That's exactly what I want and exactly what I need."

Cortes (26) was stopped in the second round of his last fight by Kamil Szeremeta in Madison Square Garden, New York, in October. Szeremeta is now set to face IBF World middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin.

This is a crucial year in Quigley's career. Now trained by Andy Lee, if he can continue winning he could be in with a chance of securing a career-defining clash against his Golden Boy stablemate Jaime Munguia, who stopped Cork's Spike O’Sullivan in the 11th round of their middleweight contest last weekend in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, after working in Quigley's corner next week Andy Lee will link up with Tyson Fury as he prepares for his mega re-match against Diontay Wilder in Las Vegas on February 22. Fury parted company with his former trainer Ben Davison before Christmas.

Lee is now involved in preparing him for his showdown against Wilder along with Javan 'Sugar' Hill, a nephew of the late Emmanuel Stewart, who until his death in 2012, trained Lee in his famous Kronk gym in Detroit.

Online Editors