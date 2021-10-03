Jason Quigley set for world title fight against middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade

Jason Quigley has only lost one fight as a professional. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA via Sportsfile

Donegal’s Jason Quigley looks set to challenge Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title at a venue in New England on November 17, according to reports from the US.

The fight is expected to be announced tomorrow.

The 31-year-old former world amateur silver medallist, who has a professional record of 19 wins and one loss, will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of his coach Andy Lee, who won the same belt in 2014.

ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger tweeted this afternoon that the terms for the fight had been agreed.

Quigley called out the defending belt holder after he defeated Shane Mosley in May and Andrade, better known as Boo-Boo, reacted positively to the challenge.

The unbeaten American (30-0), who is managed by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation, has long sought a clash with the megastars in the division like Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez, but they have steered clear of him.

In the event of the fight going ahead next month, Quigley will be the second Irish boxer Boo Boo has faced. He defeated Dubliner Luke Keeler in a successful defence of his belt in January 2020. From Rhode Island, the 33-year-old won the vacant crown in 2018

Given his record, he will start as favourite, but this might be Quigley’s sole chance to secure a world belt and propel his career onto a different level.