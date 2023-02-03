Jason Quigley returns to the ring at National Stadium in April

Former World champion contender Jason Quigley returns to the ring for the first time in 16 months when he headlines a professional show in the National Stadium on April 1.

The Donegal middleweight hasn’t fought since November 2021 when he was stopped in the second round of a WBO World title fight against Demetrius Andrade in Manchester, New Hampshire. Quigley sustained a broken jaw in the first round.

It will be the first time in ten years the 31-year-old, who has a career record of 19 wins and two losses, will be in action on Irish soil.

“I’m ready for the return,” insisted Quigley.

“It’s great to be back in the frame of mind of having to fight again and having the focus and purpose of a fight coming up.

“I’ve had a lot of time off and done a lot of think. I’ve always stayed in shape. I love keeping fit and I think I always knew it was only a matter of time before I’d be back.”

He previously fought as an amateur in the National Stadium in 2013.

The show, which is being promoted by Elite Sheer Sports, will showcase some of Ireland’s emerging prospects in professional boxing.

Meanwhile, plans to erect a life size sculptor of Ireland’s first female professional boxer and World champion Deirdre Gogarty in her home-town of Drogheda are taking shape.

A public campaign to raise funds for the project has raised €16,000 to date and the organisers have commissioned sculptor Laury Dizengremel to begin work.

She is well known in the area having sculptured statues in memory of Olympic boxing bronze medallist Tony ‘Socks’ Byrne and World champion handballer Joey Maher.