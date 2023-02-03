| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Jason Quigley returns to the ring at National Stadium in April

Jason Quigley Expand

Close

Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley

Sean McGoldrick

Former World champion contender Jason Quigley returns to the ring for the first time in 16 months when he headlines a professional show in the National Stadium on April 1.

The Donegal middleweight hasn’t fought since November 2021 when he was stopped in the second round of a WBO World title fight against Demetrius Andrade in Manchester, New Hampshire. Quigley sustained a broken jaw in the first round.

Most Watched

Privacy