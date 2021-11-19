Jason Quigley requires fight of his life to shock Demetrius Andrade and secure world middleweight title

Jason Quigley with the Irish tri-colour during the weigh-ins ahead of his WBO world middleweight title fight against Demetrius Andrade at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. Photo: Ed Mullholland/Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Kildare native Jack ‘Nonpareil’ Dempsey became the first recognised middleweight world champion in 1884. Since then, fewer than a dozen Irish fighters have won world professional titles. But, remarkably, two of them have been in the same middleweight division, with Steve Collins and Andy Lee securing the WBO version of the title.

In the early hours of tomorrow morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, Jason Quigley – who is coached by Lee – bids to win the belt his trainer held for 16 months.

The 30-year-old underdog has taken a circuitous route from his native Ballybofey to the SNHU Arena where he challenges defending champion Demetrius Andrade, a southpaw from Providence, Rhode Island, who is unbeaten in 30 pro fights, winning 18 inside the distance.

Though the American is not an explosive fighter, significantly he has never managed to secure a mega fight against any of the super stars in the division such as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The suspicion is that they have purposely avoided the former stand-out amateur because he is so difficult to beat.

For Andrade, known as ‘Boo Boo’ in the ring, this is just another routine night at the office. He is fulfilling his contractual obligations and it’s a measure of his confidence that he hasn’t bothered to put a rematch clause into his fight contract. So, if Quigley pulls off a surprise win, he doesn’t have to offer Andrade another bout.

From the moment he first stepped into the ring as a 10-year-old in an old ballroom in Ballybofey, Quigley dreamed about this challenge.

Read More

Andrade won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2007 World Championships in Chicago but suffered a shock loss to Korean fighter Kim Jungjoo in the quarter-finals of the Beijing Olympics a year later.

In 2013, Quigley became the first Irish boxer to reach a world amateur final. He lost, bringing an end a 33-fight unbeaten run during which he was also crowned European champion. He opted not to wait for the Rio Olympics but signed a deal with Oscar Da Le Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and headed for a new base in Los Angeles.

He scarcely had to break sweat in his first 12 pro fights – 10 of which he won inside the distance. But in his 13th bout he broke his right hand and tore a tendon in the second round. He still beat Glen Tapia to win the North American Boxing Federation middleweight title, but didn’t box again for 12 months.

He relocated to Ireland but then suffered a devastating loss in 2019 to Tureano Johnson. It was a crossroads moment in his career. But meeting Lee for lunch in Dublin one day changed everything.

After winning a career-defining fight against Shane Mosley Jnr last May, Quigley finally gets the fight that could change the trajectory of his career.

“He’s a two-weight world champion and I believe he’s the best world champion in the middleweight division,” said Quigley.

“I think he’s a high-risk low-reward for the Canelos and (Gennady) Golovkins. I’m a young, hungry fighter looking to become a world champion. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

The Donegal native won’t lack vocal as hundreds of Irish fans living in the greater Boston area will be in the SNHU Arena.

But he will have to produce the greatest performance of his career to overcome Andrade.

The fight will be streamed live on the DAZN network with the transmission beginning at 1am Irish time on Saturday morning.