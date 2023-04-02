Jason Quigley makes winning return after 16-month layoff

JASON Quigley made a triumphant return to the ring last night after a 16-month layoff.

He defeated Hungarian journeyman Gabor Gorbics on points at the National Stadium in a ten-round super middleweight bout.

It was Quigley’s first fight since he sustained a broken jaw and was knocked out in the second round by world champion Demetrius Andrade in a WBO middleweight title fight in the US sixteen months ago.

The 31-year-old Donegal fighter would have preferred a more eye-catching comeback but Gorbics proved a durable opponent.

Though the 100-90 score card indicates he failed to win a single round he defied Quigley’s best efforts to finish the fight inside the distance.

The win takes Quigley’s professional record to 20-2 and getting ten competitive rounds under his belt was arguably more valuable than an early knock-out.

Thirty-five-year old Gorbics was a late replacement for Anatoli Hunanyan (40), who himself was a replacement for the original opponent Kim Poulson from Denmark.

Gorbics last won a fight in 2018 and his professional record now stand at 26-37.

But he has a reputation of staying the distance and prior to last night’s fight he has only been stopped in four of his last 26 bouts, though he had lost all but two of them.

As one commentator put it last night, Gabor has better survival skills than Bear Grylls. Though Quigley was on top from start to finish he was unable to deliver a knock-out punch or even put his opponent on the canvas.

Still, it was a satisfactory night for Quigley who was making his professional debut on Irish soil. Former Golden Boy matchmaker Robert Diaz was in the audience and though the Donegal fighter still has a journey to travel before he is back among the elite middleweight at least he’s on track again.

His fellow Donegal fighter Brett McGinty overcame a first round hand injury to extend his unbeaten professional record to 7-0 and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan made it 10-0 with a first round KO win over a poor quality opponent.