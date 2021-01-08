Jason Quigley linked with return to ring in Moscow on January 30

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 months according to reports from the US.

While nothing had been confirmed Quigley is in line for a high-profile contest in Moscow on January 30.

According to The Athletic's Mike Coppinger, Quigley - who is now coached by Andy Lee - will face Shane Mosley Jnr on the undercard of the Sergey Kovalev v Bektemir Melikuziev light heavyweight fight.

Significantly both fighters are promoted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy group who are organising the Moscow show.

Thirty-year-old Mosley, son of legendary three-weight champion, Shane Snr, has won 16 of his 19 pro fight with nine of those wins coming via knock-out.

Quigley, meanwhile, has lost just once but had two lengthy spells out of the ring – one due to a wrist injury and then the Covid-19 pandemic. This would be an ideal opportunity to showcase his talent with the show being streamed worldwide by DAZN.

As an amateur Quigley won a European title as well as a silver medal at the World championship but opted to turn professional in 2016. Initially based in Los Angeles he later moved to Sheffield where he trained under the supervision of Dominic Ingle.

But the partnership didn't work out and Quigley suffered a surprise loss to Tureano Johnson in 2019 failing to defend his North American Boxing Federation middleweight belt.

Since then, he has won a brace of fights but 2020 was a total wipeout.

He was due to fight on the Matchroom Fight Camp during the summer, but this didn't materialise and there were far-fetched suggestions that he might be in line for a clash against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Again, nothing came of that suggestion either, but it now looks as if 29-year-old Quigley will get a chance to re-float his career in the Russian capital.

Online Editors