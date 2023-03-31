| 10.6°C Dublin

Jason Quigley aims to relaunch his pro career at National Stadium on Saturday

Former World title contender Jason Quigley returns to his roots on Saturday night when he tops a professional show at the National Stadium.

This is the first time he has boxed professionally on Irish soil, but he will have fond memories of the South Circular Road venue having won ten Irish amateur titles there.

