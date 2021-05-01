James Tennyson’s world title dream ends in first round as Jovanni Straffron scores stunning knockout

James Tennyson after being knocked down by Jovanni Straffon during their IBO world lightweight title bout at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

JAMES Tennyson’s dream of landing a world title lasted 130 seconds.

The Belfast lightweight suffered a stunning defeat when he was stopped by Mexican Jovanni Straffron in the first round of their IBO World lightweight title contest in the Manchester Arena.

Given the respective records of the two fighters, the chances of this fight going the scheduled 12 rounds were remote. Still, nobody had envisaged that the encounter would be so brief.

Since losing to Tevin Farmer in his previous world title fight in the super featherweight division three years ago, Tennyson had reeled off six wins, all via knockout in the lightweight division.

But 27-year-old Straffron had won six of his last seven fights via knock-out also, so neither believed in the long game.

Tennyson flew out of his corner and went to work on his southpaw opponent straight away landing two solid rights in the first 20 seconds.

But the Mexican, who was homeless in his nation’s capital city before he joined a boxing gym stood his ground.

Tennyson made the fatal mistake of staying stationery. It was evident the self-styled ‘Assassin’ was surprised by the power of the Mexican punches.

The end came via a brutal execution perfectly orchestrated by the unheralded Mexican.

He caught Tennyson - who had a 28-3 record going into the fight - flush on the face with stunning right and left hooks.

A shocked Tennyson fell to the ground in slow motion and had real difficulty beating the standard count.

Referee Michael Alexander gave him the benefit of the doubt, however. But this only prolonged his agony and as the Mexican went on the attack again, the referee called a halt to proceedings just as the Tennyson’s corner threw in the towel. There was still 50 seconds left in the first round.

Tennyson had to be helped back to his corner where he was given aid by medics. But he was well enough to stand for the official announcement.

The result is a catastrophic setback to his career. He was probably guilty of underestimating his opponent and the best chance the 27-year-old has of getting his career back on track is to persuade the Mexican to give him a rematch.

He has recovered from setbacks in the past, but the first rule of boxing is to protect oneself and the Belfast fighter was probably too ambitions on his own sake.