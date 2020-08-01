James Tennyson wins British lightweight title after sixth round stoppage

James Tennyson secured the British lightweight title on Saturday night with a sixth round stoppage win over his Welsh opponent Gavin Gwynne.

It was a dominant performance from the 26-year-old Belfast fighter who will now almost certainly challenge for a European title in the 135 pound division.

On the first night of Eddie Hearn’s Flight Camp promotion being staged in his palatial back garden in Essex, Tennyson lived up to his billing as the ‘Assassin’ as he was the more aggressive fighter throughout.

He now moves on to 27 wins – 23 of which have been achieved inside the distance.

Gwynne lacked nothing in bravery or technique but his punches were not as powerful or as crisp as those delivered by his opponent. Still, though his face was badly marked by the end of the fifth round he never looked in real danger until the sixth.

Then Tennyson delivered his coup de grace, a vicious left-hand body shot, followed by an upper cut and then a right hook which caught his opponent flush on the jaw. The Welshman was forced to take a knee and although he resumed after a count of eight he looked dazed and never recovered.

Seizing his opportunity Tennyson trapped him on the ropes and delivered a series of left and right hand hooks before referee Phil Edwards intervened to save Gwynne and bring the scheduled 12-rounder to an end with 30 seconds of the sixth round left.

“I’m delighted with the win. I followed the instructions of my trainer Tony Dunlop and was patient and stuck with the plan. But my opponent gave a good account of himself,” said Tennyson who won his eighth professional title across three weight divisions.

He was presented with the prestigious Lonsdale belt for lifting the British lightweight title.

“He has dynamite in his hands,” enthused Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn. “He’s always in exciting fights and I want to see him on fast now.”

