James Tennyson handed World title eliminator fight next month

Belfast boxer James Tennyson has secured a World title eliminator fight, facing unbeaten Canadian Josh O’Reilly at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday December 4.

Tennyson underlined his title credentials in August when he claimed the vacant British lightweight title with a sixth-round stoppage win over Welshman Gavin Gwynne.

"I've been grafting away for over three years now and it has been an incredible journey, and while I’ve collected British, Commonwealth and European Titles, I feel I'm only getting warmed up. I want the full deck, so I am continuously prepared to go deep until I get the world title," he said.

"Josh O’Reilly is undefeated and a great test for me. He is ranked eighth with the WBA and is their North American champion. I am ranked tenth and the WBA International champion, so we both have a lot to gain and it is a great achievement for us both to get this far.

"While it is pretty amazing to be out twice this year in big fights given the current climate we are living in, I’m getting pretty fed up with hearing these American's names being thrown about as the next big thing. I want to be headlining bills!" said Tennyson.

Even if he wins, he still faces a mammoth task if he is to realise his dream of landing a world title. The current WBA 'super-champion' Teófimo López recently unified the division with a unanimous points' win over the legendary Vasyl Lomachenko.

Two other unbeaten American fighters Gervonto Davis and Rolando Romero are the current 'regular' and 'interim' WBA title holders respectively so securing a world belt in this ultra-competitive division would be a momentous achievement.

The Tennyson-O'Reilly fight will be shown live on Sky Sports. It is on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders' WBO Super-Middleweight title defence against Martin Murray.

Online Editors