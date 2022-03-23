Jack Marley makes it three golds for Ireland at European U-22 Boxing Championships in Croatia

Jack Marley celebrates after winning gold at the European U-22 Boxing Championships. Picture: Screengrab from EUBC YouTube

NINETEEN-year-old Dubliner Jack Marley has won European U-22 boxing gold in Porec, Croatia.

The Irish Elite champion totally outclassed his Italian opponent Roberto Lizzi in a one-sided final as he swept to a unanimous points victory.

So dominant was the Monkstown BC boxer that one of the five ringside judges scored the first round 10-8 in the favour, while a different judge awarded him round 2 by the same margin.

In layman’s terms a 10-8 score represents a rout, though a Czech judge saw fit to score the third round in favour of the Italian. None of this mattered much as Marley won on scorecards of 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

Not surprisingly he was beaming with delight long before the official announcement was made.

He was scarcely troubled during the nine-minute bout though the Italian, who sported a black eye going into the ring, did his best to unsettle and rough him up.

But Marley’s classy boxing skills were always going to decide the fight and at times he picked off his opponent at will.

For decades Ireland has struggled to produce a heavyweight contender at international level. Marley’s international career is only in its infancy but he has the credentials to make a big impact.

His gold medal success means that Ireland bring home three gold, one silver and three bronze from the championships. Even allowing for the absence of the traditional strong Russian squad this is an impressive haul.

On Tuesday Niamh Fay and Lisa O’Rourke secured gold medals in the bantamweight and light middleweight divisions respectively.

Middleweight Aoibhe Carabine won a silver medal while Paul Loonam (lightweight), Dylan Eagleson (bantamweight) and Kaci Rock (welterweight) won bronze.

The squad are due back in Ireland on Thursday.