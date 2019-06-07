Undisputed boxing champion Katie Taylor has told her hometown “the best is yet to come” as she proudly displayed her five light heavyweight titles at a home coming in Bray.

'I've plenty of years left in me, the best is yet to come' - Katie Taylor gets rousing reception at Bray homecoming

Taylor, who on Saturday claimed her fifth world title, told the large crowd of supporters that she is already looking forward to her rematch with Belgian Delfine Persoon.

Hundreds of people gathered along the promenade in Bray yesterday evening to welcome home the 32-year-old undisputed champion after she spent six months preparing for the bout in the US.

Fans young and old, many holding tri-colours and some aspiring fighters even wearing boxing gloves cheered on the local fighter as she arrived shortly after 7pm.

Gardai escorted a bus carrying Taylor, her mother Bridget, manager Brian Peters as well as her family, to the event where the world titles were displayed to the crowd.

Taking to the stage Taylor acknowledged the support she has received from Ireland and in particular the local community in Bray throughout her career, including after both her successes and defeats.

"This is just incredible to see all the people here...even during the low points like the Rio Olympics the support I got here was incredible. The fight on Saturday was business as usual for me, it was a very close fight but I'm looking forward to a rematch as well," she said to a massive cheer from the crowd.

That may have to wait though as next up will be seven-belt world champion Amanda Serrano later this year.

Asked by Des Cahill, who acted as MC, if she was sore after last weekend's bout, Taylor was quick as a flash saying: "Delfine Persoon was a lot sorer than me so... it was a very tough fight.

"I've plenty of years left in me and the best is yet to come."

Her manager Brian Peters also proudly declared that Katie Taylor is "the greatest sport person" Ireland has ever had.

"Katie is always breaking boundaries and always creating history. In one of the greatest heavyweight upsets (Joshua v Ruiz) in boxing history Katie steals the show again," he said.

"She's inspiring...she's improved my punctuality, she's improved my bad language," Peters joked, before adding "she's an inspiration, she's so humble and goes about things in such a modest way."

It has been almost seven years since the scenic Bray town was the stage for Katie Taylor's triumphant Olympic homecoming.

The then 26-year-old had just won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and a crowd of over 20,000 were on hand to welcome her home.

"The last time we were here the sun was shining, and we welcomed home an Olympic champion. Now we’re welcoming home an undisputed champion," Des Cahill said.

One notable absentee from the event was Sports Minister Shane Ross, who had been on hand to welcome Katie Taylor home at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

Mr Ross stood beside the boxing champion as she gave media interviews, showing tidy footwork to ensure he remained within camera shot, but didn't make it to the Bray home coming.

Before the event ended Katie made her way to the crowd for a selfie before signing autographs for the adoring supporters.

