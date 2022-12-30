'I’ve had lots of hard nights with depression... I was in the room on my own that night and it was f*****g awful'

The day he stopped being a boxer, Niall Kennedy cried the tears of a lost child. It was October 28 and he found himself driving in aimless circles around some housing estate that he suspects may have been in Finglas. He can’t be certain. The neurologist’s words had thrown him into a kind of hurried escape from Beaumont Hospital that had no coherent path.

He remembers Niamh’s calm voice on the hands-free, but she was talking to a ghost.

People assume things about boxers. Above all, they presume an emotional hardness to complement the physical bravery most of us will never have. At 38, Kennedy was seeking his last licence for the ring and wanted this as a kind of scrapbook moment for his five-year-old son MJ.

You see Kennedy wasn’t yet a father the last time he boxed in Ireland, so this felt about more than winning or losing. It felt about connection.

When he told the neurologist about his plan for MJ to climb into the National Stadium ring on November 19 for a photograph that would, forever more, hold pride of place on the family mantelpiece, the next words he heard came swinging through his world like a wrecking ball.

“I’d much rather you’re able to speak to your son in 20 years than just having that picture!”

A scan had identified some white matter around the brain, setting off too many medical sirens to be ignored. There would be no last licence then, no fight in Dublin, no picture.

“Honestly, to this day, I’m not even sure what part of Dublin Beaumont hospital is in,” Kennedy reflects now.

“I won’t lie, I was in bits talking to Niamh. I got lost coming out of Beaumont and was driving around in circles. I’m still struggling with it even now, to be honest. It’s like a bereavement. I’ve boxed for 31 years and now I’ve been told I can’t do it any more.

“And I honestly never saw it coming because I was flying, super fit. Still am. I feel I could fight 12 rounds tomorrow, so it’s still very raw.”

His is a story of multiple life lessons and regrets, of living with bipolar symptoms while determined to avoid those symptoms reducing him to a psychological cliché .

Most of us get by with just a vague, pencilled outline of what that means, recognising bipolar in the most simplistic terms as susceptibility to extreme mood swings. Just too many highs, and too many lows, but the workings of the mind run to a thousand different shades.

And understanding that becomes the first step to a solution.

Before Kennedy came to recognise this, his life was an illusion, a lie. As an amateur boxer, he was largely a nearly man, perpetually one win short of where he needed to be. Holder of an Irish title but defeated in three finals and forever chasing refuge at the end of a glass.

Hindsight offers clarity that makes him wince now.

“I was falling short a lot, never fully committed to anything,” he says. “Playing senior hurling and football with Gorey from the age of 16. Made the Wexford U-21 football team and was brought onto the senior panel for a while. Playing first-team soccer with Gorey Rangers. Boxing all the top lads in the country, Con Sheehan, Dean Gardiner, Kenneth Egan.

“But I was a big drinker too. I’d started drinking very young and was using it as a coping mechanism. It would give me a massive high, only to be followed by a horrendous dip.”

Always running away from something.

He knew what that something was, but articulating it was too painful. Kennedy was 19 when Colm Bolger walked into the sea in Courtown. A miserable, wet November day and wearing just a tee-shirt and jeans, his best friend did what he had hinted he was planning.

A few nights earlier, Colm mentioned having suicidal thoughts and Niall’s response had been a reflex: “Jesus Christ, don’t be so stupid!” An expression of evasion, in other words.

“My best friend in the world told me he was having those thoughts and that was my reply,” he says now. “To my best friend in the world, someone I loved like a brother. In other words, I dismissed what he said. Shut that door straight away.

“I remember doing a course a long time after and someone pointing that out to me. It was like being hit with a hurl across the face. But I just didn’t know at the time what to say. And I felt guilty for a long time after Colm passed because I had no clue how to deal with it. Got myself suspended from team after team.

“I was on a path of self-sabotage, dealing with things horrendously. But I just didn’t understand what was happening at the time.”

On some level, Kennedy recognises now that he had settled on his own solution.

The days his sister Sabrina questioned him about a clothesline under the sink in his kitchen comes back now as the day he finally opened his eyes.

She’d sensed a darkness in him for a while. The curtains of the house always closed. The sudden instinct to give prized possessions to family and friends. The lethargy in those eyes.

How clear were his intentions?

“I had the tree picked!” he says emphatically. “That’s what the clothesline was for. I just hadn’t pinned down a day.

“To the outside world, I’d say my life looked amazing. I’d bought my own house at 23, was driving a nice car. The house I’d bought was fully furnished, but I then took out a €20,000 loan supposedly to furnish it.

“In my head, I never envisaged a situation where I’d be paying that loan back fully. I wouldn’t be around long enough.

“Basically, I took out that loan just to drink. Luckily, I’d be very close to Sabrina and she sensed things weren’t all they seemed to be with me. And everything changed when she spotted the clothesline.

“‘What’s that for?’” she asked.

“‘Sure you know what a clothesline is for!’”

“‘But you have a perfectly good one out the back!’”

“‘Nah, I’m going to change that one!’”

On Sabrina’s counsel, he reached out to the family doctor that day, and within 24 hours, Kennedy was under the care of a psychologist.

He remembers it now as “a massive moment of relief, like someone opening the curtains in the sitting room. The psychologist asked me about suicidal thoughts and I talked about Colm. At that point, Colm’s way was the only way I saw for me.”

The memories of those days today are broadly memories of extremes. Of over-celebrating wins and over-demonising losses. Often, he’d find himself incredulous at how breezily team-mates could walk smiling out of a losing dressing room because they were the strange ones, the outliers, in his eyes.

He describes Colm as the most talented soccer player to come out of Gorey, a generational talent who could have been anything, but depression had him in a psychological clinch, and on some level, Niall thinks that he and Colm “were crutches for each other”.

But they were kids in a world where mental health was still taboo.

“This was 2003 and no one talked about it back then,” he says. “I hadn’t a clue. If I could only have that time back now, I’d have questioned him, persuaded him that things were going to be all right.

“But, most importantly, I’d have referred him on to someone. I never did that, though. I kept it to myself, didn’t want anyone to know about it because I felt that would be invading his privacy. I was only 19, completely out of my depth.

“And I struggled with that for a long time after. Felt an awful lot of guilt over it. Guilt and anger. And a lot of people bore the brunt of that anger because I just dealt with things very badly.”

Niall Kennedy celebrates after winning his heavyweight bout against Brendan Barrett at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kennedy’s boxing story ran its course in the half-light of foreign boxing rings, the professional scene in Ireland left silent and ghost-like after the Regency Hotel killing.

Kennedy fought 17 times in the paid ranks, but only three of those fights were in Ireland, the last in 2016. His record reads 14 wins, one draw, two defeats and he will forever be grateful for the help of Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in getting him connections in America.

Because 12 of those fights were in the US, earning him the Massachusetts State and New England Heavyweight titles. His two defeats, he feels, will forever carry asterisks.

Kennedy has four bulging discs and says the bottom one herniated, rubbing off a root nerve as he bowed on introduction before a 2019 loss to Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield.

Covid

Fourteen months later, he was decisively beaten in Milton Keynes by Alex Babic, but there was a back story to that night that he only now divulges.

It was at the height of Covid lockdowns and he and trainer Paschal Collins pitched up on Wednesday for a Sunday fight. After undergoing Covid tests, they had to isolate in their rooms for 24 hours. And for Kennedy, that felt like a God-send.

“To me, it was Heaven,” he remembers now. “Because my life was so frantic at home with MJ, with work (he is a community garda), with training and now I had to do nothing. But then I realised I’d forgotten my medication and, by Friday, I’m aware my mood is changing.

“Everything was starting to annoy me; the way people were eating their food; the way they were talking to one another. My medication filters everything, gives me balance. I get very tetchy otherwise.

“So by the time the fight comes around, I’m really not in a good place. Before I went down to the arena, I left a voicemail for my wife. I can’t actually remember what I said in it, but she says it left her in bits. She could tell how much I was struggling.

“And I think Paschal was getting frustrated with me being so unresponsive to anything he was saying. I never told him about the medication, felt there was no point. We were doing a warm-up in a cubicle outside the arena and it was cold. I couldn’t get a sweat up, just couldn’t get warm. I was freezing, which should have set off the alarm bells.

“Looking back, it was a silly fight to take anyway. I’d been out of the ring for over a year and he’d had a couple of fights in that time. He was sharp and I wasn’t.

“So I’m walking to the ring and I swear it was like an out-of-body experience. I’m walking down there, knowing full well I’m not right. Thinking to myself, ‘Once you get hit, you’ll be grand! You’ll wake up!’

“Actually, my biggest thing was, ‘Whatever you do, don’t fall over on the way to the ring!’ That was my biggest fear.

“I just felt I was in a daze, Paschal telling me to wake up. Then the fight starts and I take three or four shots to the face, thinking they’d wake me up. The first knockdown, I’m not even sure I got hit. I think I just fell over.

“It was horrible, maybe the biggest regret I have in boxing. I remember being back in the room on my own that night and it was f*****g awful. I’ve had lots of hard nights with depression, but that was a really dark one.

“It was only afterwards a psychologist explained to me that what I’d actually experienced was a panic attack. He said I could have fainted just walking to the ring. That fight was just a nightmare.”

Kennedy finds strength now in understanding his condition.

He gives talks where invited, though is quick to stress: “I’m not a trained counsellor, never will be. I’m not smart enough!”

What he is, though, is an active advocate for organisations like ‘Talk To Tom’ and ‘Headspace’ and ‘Bipolar Bear Wear’, all offering help to those struggling with their mental health in the Gorey area.

And Christmas, he knows, can be a complex time.

“It can be amazing for some people and just horrendous for others,” he says. “This time of year, historically, is not a good time for me because it was nearly a month before they located Colm’s body. So the search went into December and that’s always there.

“I’m 14 years on medication now and still have s**t days. Everybody does. But I’m able to manage them better and my wife, Niamh, is phenomenal.

“But young people today have social media to contend with, the most toxic and false world of all time. Generally, they’ll talk to their friends quicker than they’ll talk to family.

“And that’s the one thing I would say to them. If you’re worried about someone, if you notice changes in their behaviour, ask the question. Because if you don’t ask the question, you’re probably just putting a plaster on a cut that needs stitches.”