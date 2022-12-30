| 7.8°C Dublin

'I’ve had lots of hard nights with depression... I was in the room on my own that night and it was f*****g awful'

After finding himself at a frighteningly low ebb, on the verge of taking his own life, former ring pro Niall Kennedy is fighting his way back – away from the ring – and helping others thanks to the love and support of his family

Niall Kennedy, a boxer from Gorey, Co. Wexford. Photograph: Patrick Browne Expand
Niall Kennedy at his home in Gorey, Co Wexford with his wife Niamh, son MJ (5) and dog Ali. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand
Niall Kennedy celebrates after winning his heavyweight bout against Brendan Barrett at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Niall Kennedy, a boxer from Gorey, Co. Wexford. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Niall Kennedy at his home in Gorey, Co Wexford with his wife Niamh, son MJ (5) and dog Ali. Photo: Patrick Browne

Niall Kennedy celebrates after winning his heavyweight bout against Brendan Barrett at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The day he stopped being a boxer, Niall Kennedy cried the tears of a lost child. It was October 28 and he found himself driving in aimless circles around some housing estate that he suspects may have been in Finglas. He can’t be certain. The neurologist’s words had thrown him into a kind of hurried escape from Beaumont Hospital that had no coherent path.

He remembers Niamh’s calm voice on the hands-free, but she was talking to a ghost.

