Jason Quigley is declared victorious over Shane Mosley Jr following their vacant World Boxing Organisation NABO middleweight title bout at Michelob Ultrs Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA via Sportsfile

Jason Quigley is willing to challenge unbeaten WBO World middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade for his belt without a warm-up fight.

Back in Ireland after his victory in what he described as a ‘cross-over fight’ in Las Vegas last weekend, Quigley is prepared to risk everything in a bid to achieve his lifetime ambition of becoming a world champion.

“The plan now is to keep climbing the ladder with bigger and better fights. Each fight now is going to be bigger than the last one and that’s the way I want it to go,” he said.

“I am 30 years of age, and this is probably the last chapter in my career. I just want to make it all worthwhile and give it absolutely everything.

“I’ve got to grab every opportunity that comes my way with both hands and make every moment count.

“Look since I started this game, I have wanted to be a World champion. If the opportunity came along and I got offered the Demetrius Andrade fight it would take a hell of a lot for me to turn it down.

“We have just got to see what comes along. But if that opportunity comes along, I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it. "

Currently ranked 14th by the WBO, Quigley could also face the number one contender Jaime Munguia in a final eliminator before a title fight against Andrade.

The 24-year-old Mexican is unbeaten in 36 fights. A former WBO super-welterweight world champion he has now moved up to middleweight. Irish fans will remember him from his wins over Dennis Hogan - which was hotly disputed - and Spike O'Sullivan.

“This is another route. It would be a very easy fight to make as we are both with Golden Boy Promotions. There are a lot of options out there. It is great to have that because before last weekend’s fight all the options weren’t coming,” he said.

Andrade is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom organisation and Quigley met Hearn after his win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas. The pair fell out last year after a planned fight between Quigley and Jack Cullen fell through at the last minute.

“I actually said to him after the fight, ‘Hi Eddie, no hard feelings, I might have called you unprofessional in the past, but no hard feelings’ and he was ‘Ah Jesus, don’t be worrying about it or I can’t even remember that,’” said Quigley.

“Look Eddie is a businessman. He’s very good at what he does. If it makes sense business wise, those things won’t throw Eddie off. He’s a shrewd man and he’s good at his job.”

Quigley’s emotional reaction after it was announced he had won the fight on a 2-0 majority decision in Las Vegas was a reflection not just on the difficulties he had endured during Covid-19 but what was at stake.

“I had five fights since the start of Covid that were supposedly meant to happen and had all fallen through. Even the Shane Mosley fight it was meant to happen in January and then in February and it fell through both times,” he said.

Read More

“Then the whole issue with Andy (Lee, his trainer) not being able to travel (due to a Visa issue) and there was the whole thing about trying to get into the country for the fight.

“It was what was on the line in the fight as well. Like it was real cross-roads fight. I won and now there’s talk of me fighting Demetrius Andrade for a world championship. There are a lot of options out there. There are a lot of paths I can take.

“Whereas the loser – where do you go? Who wants to fight you? What is the purpose of fighting?

“There was a lot of the line. So, when the ring announcer said ‘Ballybofey, County Donegal’ my legs just went,” said Quigley.