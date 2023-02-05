| 1.2°C Dublin

It’s official… Taylor v Serrano II set for May 20 as Eddie Hearn considers Conor McGregor Croke Park offer

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pose at Madison Square Garden last night. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images Expand

Sean McGoldrick

The Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano rematch will take place in Dublin on May 20.

The official announcement came within minutes of Serrano becoming the first Puerto Rican professional fighter to be crowned an undisputed World champion in New York in the early hours of this morning.

