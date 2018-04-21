Michael Conlan's seventh fight as a professional will take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast ob June 30.

'It's a dream come true' - Michael Conlan to fight first professional bout in his home city in June

The Olympic bronze medallist and former amateur world champion is pencilled in to fight Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden on May 12 and in Belfast seven weeks later.

"What a huge honour it is for me to box back in my home city," said Conlan. "I've been to an awful lot of huge boxing events around the world, and there are very few that can match the atmosphere the people of Belfast can generate.

"For me, to be back in Belfast is a dream come true. "Once I signed the professional contract in America with Top Rank, one thing I wanted to make sure is that once a year I would fight at home.

"The first year, it hasn't been doable because I wanted to wait for a really meaningful bout. This time it'll be something very good and I can't wait. "What's good is that because of what I've experienced at Madison Square Garden, I'll be in control of my emotions. I've already fought in front of mass support and it'll stand me in great stead."

Conlan has won all six of his bouts in the professional ranks.

Online Editors