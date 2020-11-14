'It was a great performance' - Katie Taylor outclasses Gutierrez to maintain perfect record

KATIE Taylor remains the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after an emphatic victory over Miriam Gutierrez at the Wembley Arena in London.

Taylor was utterly dominant and will be disappointed not to have ended the contest inside the distance. On a couple of occasions the referee seemed on the point of stopping the contest but Gutierrez survived.

The judges' scorecards of 100-89, 100-90 and 99-91 reflected the one-sided nature of the contest, which could have been stopped in the first half of the bout.

After two high-profile showdowns against Delfine Persoon in the space of 13 months, this was a sort of ‘house-keeping’ fight for Taylor. Had she not accepted the fight, she would have been stripped of her WBA belt.

Rated as a mere two-star fight by the reputable boxing website Box Rec, it was of course still a must-win bout for Taylor, who stood to lose her WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine belts if she was defeated.

"I'm very satisfied," Taylor said to Sky Sports after the fight. "I thought it was a great performance. I tried my best to get her out of there but she just kept fighting back. Overall it was a great performance."

For the first time in her career, Taylor was the top of the bill attraction on a Saturday night Sky/Matchroom promotion, which meant a later start than usual. But it scarcely mattered as Taylor went on the offensive straight from the bell and almost fell over, such was her enthusiasm after an initial flurry of punches.

Taylor went to attack Gutierrez’s body and her slightly bloodied nose at the end of the first two minutes indicated how round one had panned out.

The Spaniard finally landed with a jab midway through the second but Taylor was all over her opponent with a variety of punches to the face and body as the challenger found herself outgunned on all fronts.

Taylor opened up with a inordinate number of punches with both hands at the start of the third round and Gutierrez wobbled but she survived and she managed to get off the ropes and her bravery could not be denied.

The pattern of the contest continued in the fourth though at a less frantic pace, as she piled on the pressure landing with left hooks and just at the end of the round a right hand over the top sent Gutierrez to the canvass, but she was saved by the bell.

The Spaniard offered little resistance and Taylor continued to pile forward and continued to beat her opponent to the punch in the fifth round, but it was less frenetic round from the defending champion as the fight reached the halfway point.

The European champion and interim WBA world champion was completely out of her depth and she was caught with a variety of jabs and shots from Taylor as referee John Latham again looked on closely. At the end of the round, Gutierrez had a nosebleed but bravely she continued.

There was a low-key start to the seventh round before Taylor drove her opponent back on the ropes with her familiar left jab followed by a right punch. Essentially, Gutierrez was being totally outclassed. In the eighth round Taylor attacked with body shots and again drove her onto the ropes, but Gutierrez amazingly beckoned Taylor forward.

There was absolutely no sign of the Gutierrez's corner throwing in the towel, though Taylor continued to dominate, but the Spaniard continued to show remarkable levels of resilience while the Bray fighter seemed resigned to the fact that the fight would go the distance.

So, to the final round, which Taylor again dominated as she had the previous nine. The Spaniard was thrilled to hear the final bell and the boxers warmly embraced when it was all over.

It was a woefully one-sided contest but it was victory number 17 for Taylor who keeps her four world belts as well as the Ring Magazine belt for being the undisputed lightweight champion.

Online Editors