‘It is going to be a hard fight’ – Eric Donovan insists Katie Taylor faces toughest fight of career against Amanda Serrano

Eric Donovan, who sparred with Katie Taylor before her gold medal win at the 2012 Olympics, believes the undefeated World champion faces the biggest challenge of her career against Amanda Serrano in two and a half weeks’ time.

The Bray lightweight defends her four World lightweight belts in Madison Square Garden in the biggest and most lucrative fight in the history of women’s professional boxing on April 30.

Donovan, his wife and three other close friends will be in the arena to support his former Irish team-mate.

“It has always been on my to-do list to go to a big fight in America. I never imagined it would be a female main event. But I’m delighted it will be the one and only Katie.”

Expand Close Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano during a press conference in London last February. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano during a press conference in London last February. Photo: Sportsfile

Donovan didn’t get the call up on this occasion to travel to Connecticut to spar with Taylor ahead of the contest. However, the Taylor camp brought over two boxers from Ireland to share the ring with Taylor – Amy Broadhurst and more recently Limerick’s Myles Casey.

“I’ve used Myles myself; he is a southpaw, he is smart, clever and a puncher. Katie will have had to respect his power and I think Serrano is going to have power too.”

Serrano, a seven-weight World champion, also boxes from a southpaw stance and Donovan pointed out that Taylor’s most difficult fights have been against southpaw opponents.

“It is going to be hard fight,” suggests Donovan. “(Sofya) Ochigava, the Russian, she beat in the 2012 Olympic final was a southpaw.

"I went to a training camp in Italy before the Olympics to help Katie prepare for Ochigava because she was the big threat to her gold medal. We know how close that Olympic final was.

Expand Close Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxing champion, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion and double European bronze medallist, Eric Donovan, pictured at the final event of the Hi Garda initiative / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reigning Irish featherweight professional boxing champion, former five-time Irish amateur boxing champion and double European bronze medallist, Eric Donovan, pictured at the final event of the Hi Garda initiative

“Serrano is going to be very clever. But I don’t think Serrano has been in with the same level of opposition as Katie. She is a is a quality operator, but she has not been operating at a high level for quite some time. She hasn’t been tested but that may not be a bad thing – it may mean she is fresh.

“Katie has been in a lot of tough fights recently, particularly the two fights against Define Persoon. A professional boxing match takes something from you every time, be it energy or a bit of timing,” said the Athy pugilist.

“Hopefully Katie can pull it off. Sometimes in boxing – we seen it with Carl Frampton he just became old overnight in the fight against Jamel Herring. As a fighter you just don’t know when you’re time is up.

“I had the best intentions going into my last fight against (Robeisy) Ramirez. I trained hard; I worked my ass off. I genuinely believed I was going to win the fight. But if I wasn’t going to win I would give him a good run for his money.

“My lowest expectation was to go the distance. And I ended up getting stopped in the third round and I was like ‘what the hell happened here’. But look that is boxing.”

Donovan returns to the ring next month in Belfast for what he hopes will be a warm-up fight before he gets a crack at securing a European title. But at most he will have three more contests before hanging up his gloves.