‘It is clear that something is wrong’ – Senator calls for independent probe into IABA

A call for an independent investigation into the affairs of the troubled Irish Athletic Boxing Association was made today in the Seanad.

Wexford Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne claimed that the situation in the IABA ‘may be worse’ than what happened in the FAI.

Minister of Sport Jack Chambers has threatened to withhold funding from the organisation who lost its third High Performance Director with the recent resignation of Bernard Dunne.

Speaking on the order of business Senator Byrne refereed to the Minister’s comments.

“When we listen to former coaches but for me more importantly some of the people who are involved in boxing on the ground talking about how dysfunctional that organisation is it is clear that something is wrong.”

Byrne pointed out that when former Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy was before the Oireachtas sports committee last year he asked him whether the IABA was “another case of the FAI with some of its past problems”.

“He said he didn’t think so. Frankly, on the basis of some of the stories now emerging I think it may be worse what is going on.

“Our only interest should be about being able to support young boxers and boxing clubs around the country. I think it is time that an independent person is appointed to examine the IABA and boxing in Ireland.

“It is too important a sport to this country to allow this issue to continue to remain unresolved,” said the Wexford Senator who has a long time in the sport,” said Senator Byrne.

The IABA said in a statement earlier this week that it was “acutely aware of the need for reform in the volunteer structures of the Association.”

It suggested that the Sports Minister’s statement “served to focus minds on the gravity of the choice facing Irish boxing.”

Interestingly, the Minister made no reference to the possibility of funding to the sport’s High Performance Unit being suspended in the event of IABA members not adopting the proposals contained in the McNiece report which was published last week.

The IABA acknowledge there is what they describe as “staunch opposition among some long-standing volunteer members to the primary recommendations proposed in the review.”

The IABA hopes that the minister’s comments “on the immediacy and severity of financial sanctions will give those members pause and motivate them to think on what is in the best interests of the sport they love.”

However, all the early indications is that the key recommendation in McNiece seeking the appointment of six independent directors to a new Board of Directors which would not include the sitting IABA President as a voting member has down like a lead balloon with rank and file officials.

Furthermore, the comment in the IABA statement about the need for reform in the volunteer structures has been interpreted as a direct attack on them.

No date or venue has yet been confirmed for next month’s extraordinary general meeting at which the recommendation to reform the board of directors will be voted on.

The results of the long delayed Presidential election and Central Council officer board election is also due to be announced at the EGM.