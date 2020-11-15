'It is all about legacy. People haven't seen the best of me' - Katie Taylor vows to make history after masterclass

14 November 2020; Katie Taylor poses for a photographer with her team and famiy following her Undisputed Female Lightweight Championship bout victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena in London, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Katie Taylor has vowed to get 'better and better' even after completely outclassing her latest opponent Miriam Gutierrez last night.

“It is all about legacy and I just want to make history in this sport, and I want to inspire the next generation. People haven’t seen the best of me. I am going to get better and better,” promised the undefeated champion moments after her 17th successive professional win.

However, Taylor was disappointed that she hadn’t taken her opponent out inside the distance. After an explosive start to the contest, she thought she might finish the fight in the first round. “How wrong I was,” she acknowledged.

“She was bigger and stronger than I was and unfortunately I just couldn’t get her out. I would have loved to get a stoppage but overall, it was a great performance.

“I never go into any fight complacent because she was very heavy handed and could punch a small bit and when if you go in complacent against these sort of girls that’s when beaten. So, I was very happy.

“My start wasn’t pre-planned. I hurt her in the first 30 seconds, and I thought I could get her out in the first round but how wrong I was. She was strong and very durable, and I just had to take my time. I caught her with some great shots but credit to her she was very tough and durable, and it was a great fight.”

Even though it was a short turnaround since her epic victory over Delfine Persoon Taylor looked fresh.

“I felt great. I went back to Connecticut after my last fight and started training with Ross (Enamait). We wouldn’t have taken this fight if we didn’t think we weren’t going to be in great shade. It was a very busy year for me training wise, but I think I perform best when I perform regularly. I’d fight every month if I could.”

Enamait said he was very pleased with Taylor’s performance.

“I thought she looked great, great variety, great headshots. Gutierrez was obviously as tough as nails. Katie hit her with just about everything you could hit with her with. There are a lot of girls out there (that Katie could fight). If (Amanda) Serrano stopped ducking. There is plenty of girls at 130, 135 and 140 (pounds). Whoever wants to step up?

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said Katie would fight again before Christmas if she was allowed to.

“I just think there is no fight she wouldn’t take. She wants to push the boundaries all the time. It was a brilliant performance. She looked so much fresher. There isn’t anyone she wouldn’t fight.

“Every day on the Katie Taylor journey is a joy. There was a huge audience (for this show). But we are nowhere near where we need to be yet. But see us in another four years. It is all down to her, " he declared.

Online Editors