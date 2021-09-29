‘It is absolutely appalling’ – Top judge and referee McDermott blasts IABA call to exclude him from national championships

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has declined to appoint Ireland’s top judge and referee Dermot McDermott as an official at their National Elite Championships which conclude with the finals on Saturday night.

The Kildare native distinguished himself at the Tokyo Olympics judging two gold medal fights and six semi-finals. He was Ireland’s only boxing judge and referee officiating at the blue riband event in the sport.

“It is absolutely appalling,” said McDermott. “Any other Olympic official I know is regarded as the cream of the crop by their national federation and here am now not allowed officiate at my own national championships.”

The snubbing of McDermott is the latest episode in a bitter row which has effectively split the IABA. In addition to his role as a referee and judge he is also the registrar of the Leinster Provincial Council of the Association.

Last month the Central Council of the IABA passed a vote of no confidence in the officer board of the Leinster and Connacht councils as well as the Dublin County Board. Furthermore, they wanted to terminate the officers’ membership of the IABA.

The officials were given seven days to resign. The deadline passed on September 9.

So far, no action has been taken against the officials, but the majority of the referees and judges nominated by the three bodies have not been allowed officiate at the elite championships.

In a response to a series of questions about the refereeing issue the IABA issued the following statement: “The Central Council is the IABA’s body responsible for selecting all referees and judges to officiate at the National Elite Championships.

"If any Referee or Judge has a grievance with the process, they are entitled to lodge an appeal to that body. It would not be appropriate to comment on any individuals who have either been selected or not selected by the Council.”

However, according to McDermott there is a long-established practice for appointing referees which wasn’t followed this year.

Under the system the National Registrar notifies the registrar of the four provincial bodies as well as the Dublin and Antrim County Boards and requests the registrar to forward him the names of the referees/judges they are nominating for the event. In Leinster’s case they nominate five officials.

“Under no circumstances can this decision by altered,” according to McDermott who is one of a handful of three-star referees in Ireland.

This year, however, he wasn’t contacted about nominating officials. However, he went ahead and listed five officials including himself to work at the Elite championships.

The National Registrar did not contact him prior to the opening session of the championships on September 17.

McDermott together with three other referee/judges from Leinster arrived at the National Stadium that evening.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions entry to the stadium was limited to those who names appeared on a list. As their names were not on the list, they were initially refused admission.

He requested a face to face meeting with the national registrar. Ultimately, he met four officers of the Central Council including IABA President Dominic O’Rourke in the car park.

“I said to the President ‘I understand there are issue with regard to politics going on in boxing but I’m asking you to please leave politics out of the sport of boxing and allow us to carry out our duties as referees.’

McDermott said he emphasised he was there in his capacity as a referee not as an officer of the Leinster Council. “I said we want to help you run this show and have the proper neutrality (in the judging) that these championships deserve.”

His request was turned down. “We were told as long as we are in support of the Leinster Council we would not be allowed officiate,” said McDermott.

However, they were eventually allowed into the stadium to see the action.

During this and all subsequent sessions at the championship the overwhelming majority of the referees/judges used have been from the Ulster and Munster Provincial Councils and the Antrim County Board which according to McDermott means it is very difficult to have neutral officials during contests

Meanwhile, in another development the boxing clubs in Leinster have overwhelming back the current executive with outgoing president Andrew Duncan defeating Michael Gill 69-23 in a contest while the outgoing vice president Jim Murrin, secretary Francis Keeling and treasurer Simon Walsh all being re-elected by comfortable margins.