'It has always been a huge dream of mine to fight in Ireland' - Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor will take on Delfine Persoon again on Saturday night

Katie Taylor still dreams of fighting in Ireland before she hangs up her gloves.

The undisputed World lightweight champion who defends her belts in Essex on Saturday night said she hasn’t give up hope of fighting in her native country.

"I certainly haven’t given up hope. It has always been a huge dream of mine to fight in Ireland. Maybe some day it can happen," she said.

"I have always said I have no concern where I am fighting. I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible."

After Taylor turned professional and signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation following the Rio Olympics in 2016, the plan was to test the waters with a fight in Dublin's 02 Arena in the spring of 2017.

However, such was the fall-out in the wake of the fatal shooting during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016 that the plan was scrapped.

And it remains problematic whether Taylor will ever achieve her ambition of fighting in Ireland during her pro career.

Meanwhile, Taylor is focussed on her eagerly-awaited rematch against Delfine Persoon this weekend. She acknowledged that she had made mistakes in the first fight which she won on a majority decision.

In a zoom press conference she declined to elaborate on what mistakes she made first time around.

"I obviously want to box a bit smarter on Saturday night. I am looking forward to producing a career best performance on. I have trained hard and worked so hard over these past few months and I feel more than ready," the Bray native said.

She acknowledged that she allowed herself to be drawn into a fight in New York's Madison Square Garden whereas she ought to have used her superior skills against the Belgian police inspector.

"I probably enjoy a fight a bit too much. It is probably one of the most enjoyable parts of boxing standing there and fighting. I have to be a bit more disciplined this time around," she said.

She neatly avoided a question about comments made by ex-World middleweight World champion Andy Lee who did pad sessions with her while she was on a break in Bray last Christmas.

Lee suggested in a radio interview that she tended to leave her head be exposed as she retreated after delivering a flurry of shots.

"I can't actually remember him saying that so I'm not too sure of what you are talking about," she replied.

"When I was home the last time I met up with him a couple of times and did a couple of pad sessions.

"I was grateful that he made time for me just to stay sharp until I went back into camp with Ross. He's obviously been in there with the best fighters in his division and to be around top fighters like that is a privilege."

Online Editors