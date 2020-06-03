'It certainly gives you a different perspective' - Kellie Harrington taking positives from her frontline experience

The loneliness of the long-distance boxer just about sums up Kellie Harrington's life right now.

But for Covid-19 she would be fine tuning her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, going there next month as one of Ireland's blue-chip prospects for a medal.

Instead the world lightweight champion is training in the back garden and garage of her home and hoping that ten weeks away from Irish Boxing's High Performance Unit will not have left her ring-rusty.

"I guess I'll only know about that when I get back into the ring and spar again. But for now I'm just happy to be working away on the weights, on the punchbag, doing my running, I even have my partner Mandy holding the pads for me. I'm doing everything I can to be good to go, when we can start to train and fight again," says the 30-year-old.

She's not bothered that other countries have lifted their lockdown to the extent that their elite athletes can train properly again.

"I'm a positive person, I look for the good in that" Kellie glows, "so my take on it is that anyone training hard for the Olympics right now is going to be knackered by the time Tokyo 2021 does come around. Whereas I'll be fit, trained to a peak and ready to go."

Kellie has spent some of the lockdown period working in hospitals, helping staff there. "It's been great fun, I've enjoyed the banter with my co-workers, and I think they've enjoyed having me around. It certainly gives you a different perspective on what's going on right now."

Online Editors