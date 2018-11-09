Irish youngster Aaron McKenna notches up another victory in his fledgling career

Ireland’s second youngest professional boxer Aaron McKenna (19) has notched up the sixth win of his career in the US.

The Monaghan native secured a second round stoppage over 24-year-old Mexican welterweight Able Reyes at the Fantasy Spring Casino in California. It was the fourth knock out win fashioned by the ‘Silencer’.

It was scheduled to be his first six round bout, but even though his opponent had won four of his previous five pro fights, he was struggling from the bell and survived a first round caught.

Yet there was no way back after being caught by a thundering left body hook from McKenna in the second. The fight was shown on the ESPN network in the United States. McKenna improved his record to 6-0-0.

The Smithborough native, who recently inked a multi-fight deal with sports apparel giants Adidas, plans to start challenging for minor belts next year.

Grammy award winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar was ringside to watch the fight and he later visited McKenna’s dressing room to congratulate him after pair met in a boxing gym recently.

Meanwhile, McKenna’s older brother Stevie is signing a managerial contract today and he is expected to make his professional debut shortly.

Elsewhere, three Irish boxers are in action today in preliminary bouts at the EU boxing championships in Valladolid, Spain.

Flyweight Conor Quinn and bantamweight Kurt Walker both face Bulgarian opponents while super heavyweight Dean Gardiner takes on England’s Frazier Clarke.

