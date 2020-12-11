Irish Olympic boxing hopefuls suffer blow after elite event in January postponed

The National Stadium in Dublin where January's Elite Championship was due to take place

Ireland's Olympic boxing prospects have suffered a significant blow with the IABA being forced to postpone next month's elite championships due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government.

As well as depriving boxers on the IABA's High Performance programme of crucial competition ahead of the resumed Olympic qualifier in London next April, the cancellation means that other boxers harbouring ambitions of making the team may have no chance of impressing the HPU boss Bernard Dunne.

It has been a fraught year for Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. Tensions at boardroom final have been compounded by Covid-19 which has closed down clubs for much of the year.

While members of the elite squad did attending a training camp in Italy in the autumn some returned home early.

Though they are allowed to train as normal, the lack of quality sparring and competitive contests militates against their prospects of qualifying for the Tokyo Games. So far only one Irish boxer Brendan Irvine has secured his place at the Games.

In a detailed letter of members which has been published on their website, the IABA give a detailed account of their ultimately failed attempts to persuade the government to allow the championships proceed in January.

"Unfortunately, during protracted discussions, it was confirmed that the Elite Championships planned to take place in January 2021, must now be rescheduled," a statement read.

The IABA lobbied for a return of meaningful training and competitive boxing in January.

However, according to the statement it was made clear "that in view of current government restrictions and the high likelihood of a January 2021 post-Christmas spike, that no amount of provisions or protocols would be sufficient to mitigate the anticipated restrictions level in January."

The only positive news was an assurance that in January the Government would be exploring what were described as additional amendments to the current restrictions which would assist sporting organisations to return to meaningful training and potentially allow for the return of competition at certain levels.

The IABA outlined to the Government's expert group the necessity for the elite championships to take place prior to the Olympic qualifier in April.

According to the letter it was agreed that further talks would take place in January with the intention of establishing a plan "which would allow athletes the time to prepare for an Elite championship and for the competition to take place before the Olympic qualifier in April."

Online Editors