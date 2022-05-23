| 10.5°C Dublin

Irish middleweight Gabriel Dossen claims win to progress at European Boxing Championships

Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen is through to the next round of the middleweight division at the European Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Galway native was the first Irish fighter in the ring at the championships. He fashioned a majority 4-1 win over Spain Miguel Entrena Cuadrado. The judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 28-29, 30-17 in favour of Dossen.

He will be in action again on Wednesday when he meets the number four seed Bulgaria’s Mofid Rami Kiwan.

Ireland will have three boxers in action on Tuesday. Light-middleweight Luke Maguire meets Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw. Dylan Eagleson (54kg) takes on Turkey’s Muhammet Acli while Brandon McCarthy (63.5kg) meets England’s Joseph Tyers.

