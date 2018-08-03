Evan Metcalfe has been stripped of Irish elite title and has been banned for four months after testing positive for carboxy-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), a by-product of cannabis.

Irish fighter to appeal after being stripped of national title following a failed drug test

The bantamweight beat Thomas McCarthy in February to take the national title.

The Crumlin fighter will appeal the decision and has already admitted to smoking what he thought was a cigarette at a party at a friend's house after consuming a lot of alcohol, the week before the senior final.

"I didn't mean to take it. I didn't know what I was doing. I put my hands up to it," said Metcalfe, in his evidence to the panel.

A joint statement from the IABA and Sport Ireland this afternoon confirmed the news.

The statement read: "Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Sport Ireland jointly announce that the Irish Sport Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel determined that boxer Evan Metcalfe committed an anti-doping rule violation.

"Evan Metcalfe has been sanctioned by a period of ineligibility of 4 months commencing on the 19th of April 2018.

"In a doping control test immediately following his participation at the National Elite Boxing Championship in the National Stadium, he provided a sample which tested positive for the presence of a prohibited substance, carboxy-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Mr Metcalfe’s results from the 24th of February 2018 are also disqualified.

"The hearing was held under Article 8 (Disciplinary Process) of the Irish Anti-Doping Rules and this announcement is made pursuant to Article 15 (Public Disclosure) of the Rules.

"Mr Metcalfe has filed an appeal and the appeal hearing has yet take place."

Online Editors