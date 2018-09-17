Irish champion JJ McDonagh to fight Chris Eubank Jr in Saudi Arabia

Irish super-middleweight champion JJ McDonagh will fight Chris Eubank Jr in the biggest fight of his career in Saudi Arabia later this month.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series final between George Groves, who beat Eubank Jr on points in the semi-final, and Callum Smith on September 28.

McDonagh and Eubank Jr have previously acted as sparring partners for each other.

The Mullingar native has a fight record of 16-4-0.

"I’m surprised he did not retire after he embarrassed himself against Groves," said McDonagh.

"Eubank is a fit man but he does not know how to fight hard, I’m a fighting man from a fighting family of generations of fighters. I am going to knock him out!"

You’re a gimmick. @bjsaunders_ taught you a boxing lesson. @StGeorgeGroves showed you levels & I’m just going to finish you.



Have that towel ready @ChrisEubank — JJ McDonagh (@JJMcDonaghBoxer) September 17, 2018

Eubank Jr said: "I have been training hard in Vegas, and I am looking be a part of the event in Jeddah.

"I am preparing for any scenario that may present itself."

Online Editors