THE elected officers of the Leinster Council of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and the Dublin Boxing Board have had their membership of the Association revoked.

In a dramatic escalation of the internal row in the Association a three-member panel upheld a decision of the IABA’s Central Council to revoke the membership of named individuals.

It is understood that members of the Connacht Council of the IABA have also received official notice that they are no longer members of the Association. But not all the elected members in Connacht have yet been notified.

The President of the Leinster IABA Andrew Duncan – who is also a member of the IABA’s board - the President of the Dublin Board and former long-time secretary of the IABA, Art O’Brien, and Olympic referee and judge Dermot McDermott are among those who have been banished. The latter is registrar of the Leinster Council.

It is virtually certain that the decision will be challenged though it’s not clear whether any mechanism exists within the rules of the IABA to do so.

Coincidentally, postal voting is currently under way for four of the five officers positions on the Central Council. The results are due to be announced at the IABA’s AGM in Belfast on Sunday week.

A number of individuals who were seeking election, including Vice-Presidential candidate Tom Ward, are technically no longer members of the Association as a result of this ruling.

The majority of those who have had their membership revoked received an email this evening from the company secretary of the IABA stating that as effective from 5pm today their membership of the IABA and all associated privileges had been withdrawn.

The document states that the membership panel, comprised of two independent barristers and the governance officer of another sports National Governing Body, find on “examining the evidence unanimously, to uphold the decisions taken by the IABA Central Council to remove the named individuals from the membership/affiliation of the IABA.”

This issue arose as a result of a decision by both the Leinster Council and the Dublin Board to withdraw their support from the Central Council Officer Board over their failure to push through on a rule to elect two new members to the Board.

The actions of the three bodies was discussed at a meeting of the Central Council on August 29th. The Council adopted three motions by huge majorities.

A ) A vote of no confidence in the Leinster and Connacht Provincial Councils and the Dublin Board

B) A vote to object to their affiliations

C) A vote to remove certain named individuals from membership of the IABA.

The issue was then referred to the IABA’s Board of Directors. The Board convened a Membership Panel to review the matter and make a final determination as to whether to uphold the decisions of the Central Council.

Having reviewed all the documentation during the course of four meetings the committee handed down its verdict last Friday.