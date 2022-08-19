Irish boxing heroes still waiting on prize money as IABA join campaign to reform world body

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has joined a worldwide campaign aimed at reforming the International Boxing Association which has been stripped of the right to organise boxing at the Paris Olympic.

The United States, together with a number of western European countries, founded a group called the Common Cause Alliance which has been advocating change in the IBA, including the axing of the Association’s controversial sponsorship deal with the Russian state owned gas company Gazprom.

Currently the CCA are campaigning to change the venue for next month’s extraordinary IBA Congress where the Association’s Presidential election is due to be re-run.

However, the IBA has twice turned down requests from the CCA not to stage the event in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, due to its alleged close military links with Russia as well as an ongoing investigation into what are described as ‘disturbing events’ at the recent European championship in Yerevan.

The USA, Finland, Iceland, Switzerland, France, Philippines, Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, England and Sweden together with Ireland have now pledged their support for the CCA.

The most recent letter sent from the CCA to the Russian President of IBA, Umar Kremlev, was signed by the newly elected President of the IABA, Gerry O’Mahony, and the outgoing chief executivem Fergal Carruth.

Kremlev is facing a challenge from Dutchman Boris van der Vorst at the EGM next month. The latter was excluded from the previous election in Istanbul on a technicality. But the decision was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Meanwhile, Irish boxers who medalled at both the women’s World championships in Istanbul and the European men’s championships in Yerevan are still waiting for their prize money.

However, the IBA insist they will be paid. It is understood that money owed to boxers who medalled at the American continental championships have been lodged in their accounts.

Ireland’s two new World champions, Lisa O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst, were due to receive €98,870 ($100,0000) in prize money. European middleweight champion Gabriel Dossen won €9,9936 ($10,000) in prize money while silver medallist Dylan Eagleson secured €4,968 ($5,000).

A spokesperson for IBA said: “The IBA puts boxers’ welfare as the top priority and it has been shown in many instances. For the prize money, there are certain compliance processes, including anti-doping test results and bank transfers.

“IBA cannot proceed with any payment before receiving the final confirmation of anti-doping results. The results for the women’s World Championships arrived a few days ago.

“IBA Head office has contacted the medallists for their bank details. However, we are still in the process of collecting relevant information.

“The prize money was promised to the boxers, and there has not been any instance whereby the medallists have not been paid. To reiterate, there is a necessary but lengthy process for the payments, which causes some delays.”

Meanwhile, two Irish professional fighters have been boosted by career-changing news.

Belfast-based Antony Cacace (19-1) will challenge for the IBO world super featherweight title In Manchester next month against unbeaten Michael Magnesi. It will be Italian’s first defence of the belt.

The fight will be on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker in the Manchester Arena on September 24 which will also feature Amanda Serrano.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Naas pro Gary Cully has been signed by Matchroom on a long-term promotional deal.

The unbeaten lightweight impressed Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn in his last fight when he stopped former World champion Miguel Vazquex in five rounds on the undercard of the World title fight between Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood in Nottingham.

Trained by Pete Taylor and Niall Barrett, Cully has won all his 14 fights since turning professional in 2017.

“I’ve got big dreams in boxing; I want to be involved in the biggest fights with the biggest names. I want the likes of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

“I remember going to The O2 arena back in the day to see Bernard Dunne win his World title when I was just a kid starting out in boxing. Ever since then I’ve dreamed of bringing boxing back home and having big fights back in Dublin one day. The ball is in my court now,” said Cully.