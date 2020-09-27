| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish boxing dealt major blow as coach who delivered 79 world and European medals parts company with IABA

Gary Sweeney celebrates with coach Billy McClean (left) after victory in the European Youth Boxing Championships Semi-Finals in 2011. McClean has recently left the IABA. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Gary Sweeney celebrates with coach Billy McClean (left) after victory in the European Youth Boxing Championships Semi-Finals in 2011. McClean has recently left the IABA. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Gary Sweeney celebrates with coach Billy McClean (left) after victory in the European Youth Boxing Championships Semi-Finals in 2011. McClean has recently left the IABA. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Gary Sweeney celebrates with coach Billy McClean (left) after victory in the European Youth Boxing Championships Semi-Finals in 2011. McClean has recently left the IABA. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

THE troubled Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has lost another high-profile coach.

Billy McClean, who was the national youth coach, has parted company with the association. He is the third decorated coach to leave the organisation since 2015, following in the footsteps of Billy Walsh, who departed prior to the Rio Olympics after an acrimonious split. Eddie Bolger left in 2017 to become head coach of German boxing.

Under McClean’s tutelage, Ireland enjoyed unprecedented success at international under-age level, winning ten World Championship medals, and 69 European Championship medals, including 12 gold. His unexpected departure is another blow to Irish boxing and is indicative of a growing crisis, both inside and outside the ring, for the association, which was bankrolled by the Irish taxpayer to the tune of €1.24m last year.