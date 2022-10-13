Irish boxing champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke receive prize money five months after winning world gold

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke have finally received their prize money of $100,000 (€102,855) each for winning gold medals at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last May.

For the first time, the International Boxing Association provided prize money for all the medallists at the elite women's championships. But concern had been expressed at the delay in processing its transfer to the boxers.

The IBA always insisted that several procedural issues had to be addressed before the boxers could be paid. A spokesperson for the IBA confirmed that the money has now been transferred.

In an interview published on the IBA website, Broadhurst said she was using the prize money to help purchase her first house.

“I bought my first house with this prize money. To own a house at my age is a great achievement, and I’m very proud of this. I also will have a shopping spree, but other than that, the rest will go to my savings.”

Broadhurst and the rest of the Irish elite women’s team, including Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, are in Budva Montenegro awaiting tonight’s draw for the European Elite Women’s Championship.

Boxing begins tomorrow. Lisa O’Rourke misses the event due to a thumb injury.

Twenty-five-year-old Broadhurst is bidding for a unique hat-trick, having won gold medals at both the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games this year. “It has been the best year of my life,” she told the website.

Coached by her father Tony, together with her three brothers, she has been involved in boxing all her life.

“I started in Dealgan Boxing club in my hometown. When I first joined, it was run down, very small, and didn’t have any facilities for women. But as I grew older and more women started to box, facilities were added. And also the boxing gym grew bigger.”

Her favourite boxer is Canelo Alvarez and her nickname in the ring is ‘Baby Canelo.’

But her role model is world professional champion Katie Taylor, with whom she sparred in the United States before Taylor’s showdown in Madison Square Garden against Amanda Serrano in April.

“I always wanted to be like her. I learned a lot, being in her company. She’s amazing and, in my opinion, the best female boxer to ever live.”

Broadhurst’s body is decorated with tattoos, her favourites being the depiction of a lion on her shoulder and the inscription ‘fall seven times, stand up eight’ on her arm.

“The lion represents courage, strength and royalty. And the other tattoo means a lot to me because I have faced a lot of difficult times, especial in boxing.”

She is the hot favourite to win the gold medal in the light-welterweight division in Montenegro, but this weight category is not included in the Olympic programme for Paris 2024.

She must choose between 60kg, which is Kellie Harrington’s weight division, or 66kg to fulfil a lifetime dream of competing in the Olympics.

“I wish 64kg had been added to the Olympics rather than 66kg. I think it’s crazy that there are only two weights above 60kg but four weight categories between 50kg and 60kg.”

She hopes boxing will be restored to the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games.

“Boxing is one of the most popular sports at the Olympic Games, and it would be a shame to see it removed. This is many kids’ dream, reaching the Olympic Games, and if it is removed from the Olympics, I would fear for amateur boxing.”

Meanwhile, the Russian President of the IBA, Umar Kremlev, has called on the International Olympic Committee to allow all athletes to compete at the Paris Games. The participation of Russian and Belarus athletes at the Paris Games is in serious jeopardy due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the IBA controversially lifted its ban on boxers from the two counties competing in international tournaments.

In a statement, Kremlev said: "The sports world is blocked by politicians and, unfortunately, is losing its autonomy. There should be no political games behind the athletes’ backs. It’s dangerous for the future of sports.

“The IOC must rectify the situation immediately. All athletes should be given a green light, as they are not guilty of anything.”

Realistically, the chances of the IOC heeding Kremlev's appeal are nil, not least because he was recently pictured in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, several days after Russian missiles destroyed a sporting complex in the Ukraine which had hosted the 2017 European Boxing Championships.