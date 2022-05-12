Irish boxers march on in World Championships in Istanbul

All three Irish boxers in action today at the World Championships in Istanbul advanced to the next round.

Light flyweight Caitlin Fryers reached the last sixteen with a dominant performance to overcome the challenge of South Africa’s Thandolwethu Mathiba. Fryers will be action again on Sunday.

Featherweight Niamh Fay looked even more impressive as she completely dominated against Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The referee stopped the contest in the second round as her opponent was unable to cope with the speed and range of Fay’s shots.

In the evening session, welterweight Kaci Rock (66kg) began her campaign with a majority 4-1 win over Austeja Auciute from Lithuania.

Meanwhile, away from the ring there were extraordinary developments in the two-candidate race for the Presidency of the International Boxing Association, the sport’s governing body of the sport.

The outgoing President, Russian native Umar Kremlev, who resisted calls from him to step aside following the invasion of Ukraine, was still favourite to beat Dutch man Boris van der Vorst, who recently narrowly failed to be elected President of the European Boxing Confederation.

But in a bombshell decision, van der Vorst, together with four other candidates for positions on the IBA’s Board of Directors. were barred from taking part in tomorrow’s election.

Mike McAtee, chief executive of Boxing USA, Steve Hartley, President of New Zealand Boxing, Per-Axel Sjoholm, President of Swedish Boxing, and Lars Brovil, President of Danish Boxing were the Board of Director candidates declared ineligible.

All five have filed an emergency appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

According to the IBA, complaints were made to a body called the Interim Nomination Unit last month that “the activities of these candidates were improper under the IBA regulations insofar as they constituted participation in another international boxing organisation, prohibited collaboration between candidates and electoral campaigning out the electoral period”.

The statement added that their “candidates’ alleged activities were based around the creation of a group called the Common Cause Alliance in which the candidates listed participated and exchanged open letters with the IBA”.

This group has been very critical of the current President and the decision of the Board of Directors not to pull the plug on the IBA’s sponsorship deal with the Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom.

Three prominent legal figures sit on the Independent Nominations Unit together with FIFA’s Head of Regulatory Enforcement and Robert Cammarelle, an Olympic and World boxing champion.

In response the five candidates revealed the decision to declare them ineligible came 24 hours after the IBA’s Disciplinary Committee found all five not guilty of all the charges.

“The candidates acknowledge but do not agree with the Interim Nominations Unit’s ruling giving the conflicting not guilty verdict of the IBA Disciplinary Commission. The candidates have been in communication with their legal team, which has filed an emerged appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Earlier, before it was announced that one of the candidates had been debarred, IABA declined to reveal which candidate they are backing.

The Irish delegation at the Congress includes President, Dominic O’Rourke and CEO, Fergal Carruth.

In reply to a query as to which candidate the IABA delegation would be voting for, a statement said. “It’s not policy to announce voting intentions prior to casting that vote. IABA’s ballot will be cast in favour of the candidate most well equipped to serve the best interests of Irish boxing.”